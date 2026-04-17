Ten House Republicans joined Democrats on Thursday evening to keep roughly 350,000 Haitian nationals in the United States on Temporary Protected Status (TPS) despite the Trump administration seeking to end the quasi-amnesty.

The House passed the measure, led by Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Laura Gillen (D-NY), after advancing the bill through a discharge petition maneuver, with help from half a dozen Republicans.

Essentially, the bill would keep about 350,000 Haitians in the U.S. via TPS just as President Donald Trump fights in the Supreme Court to end the quasi-amnesty.

The 10 House Republicans who joined Democrats to defy the Trump administration and move the bill to the Senate are:

Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA)

Mike Lawler (R-NY)

Don Bacon (R-NE)

Maria Salazar (R-FL)

Carlos Gimenez (R-FL)

Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY)

Rich McCormick (R-GA)

Mike Turner (R-OH)

Mike Carey (R-OH)

Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL)

Most notable is Rep. Mike Turner’s (R-OH) support for the bill. Turner represents portions of Springfield, Ohio, where Haitian migrants have resettled en masse, straining social services, driving up rents for locals, and stretching city resources to the limits.

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) said the Senate would not be moving forward with the bill, calling it an insult to his constituents.

“It’s called TEMPORARY protected status (TPS) for a reason,” Moreno wrote on X:

The Senate will not expand TPS. The House’s bill is an insult to the millions of people patiently waiting in line & a tacit approval of Biden’s border invasion where TPS became de facto amnesty. Republicans will not continue to allow wage suppressing illegal migration to destroy working Americans with high prices, healthcare shortages, housing scarcity, and degradation of our social safety nets. [Emphasis added]

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) took to the House floor to denounce the bill as well.

“Temporary Protected Status metastasized into a permanent amnesty program for unvetted foreigners,” Gill (R-TX) said. “I vehemently oppose granting backdoor amnesty to 350,000 Haitian illegal aliens.”

The massive influx of Haitian nationals living in the U.S. with TPS occurred mostly during the Biden years. By the end of President Joe Biden’s four-year term, more than a million TPS migrants were living throughout the U.S. — an historic level of mass migration through the quasi-amnesty program.

Trump, since June of last year, has sought to end TPS for Haitian migrants, but left-wing groups immediately sued. The case is now set to be settled by the Supreme Court.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.