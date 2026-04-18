PragerU Announces Free Book Fair to Counter Far-Left Scholastic 

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” PragerU’s Jill Simonian talked about PragerU’s alternative book fairs.

Simonian said, “So, we have these book fairs that you can go on our website, PragerU.com, type in search ‘book fair,’ and it’ll give you all the information. 16 titles of our books for K-12,”

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