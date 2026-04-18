Rep. Ilhan Omar Blames Accounting Error for Claiming She Was a Multimillionaire

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) says she isn’t as wealthy as previous financial disclosures showed — a claim which prompted calls for investigations from President Donald Trump and House Republicans.

Omar disclosed last year that she and her husband held assets of between $6 million and $30 million, which represented a massive rise in wealth from her previous annual filing.

However, Omar now is blaming the filings showing she had quickly become very rich on major accounting errors, according to a report yesterday in the Wall Street Journal.

An amended filing viewed by the Journal shows that she and her husband’s assets to be only $18,004 to $95,000. Disclosure forms don’t require exact values, only broad ranges.

Omar’s husband Tim Mynett, a former political consultant, is involved in several businesses, according to the disclosure forms. They include a venture-capital management firm in Washington, D.C. and a winery in Santa Rosa, California.

Previously, their worth was listed between $6 million and $30 million. But in the amended filing they are shown to have no value once liabilities are included, the Journal reported.

Omar looked at the form before it was filed in 2025, but that the error didn’t jump off the page because she isn’t involved with her husband’s businesses, her aides told the newspaper.

“The amended disclosure confirms what we’ve said all along: The congresswoman is not a millionaire,” said Jacklyn Rogers, an Omar spokeswoman told the Journal. “The congresswoman amended her disclosures voluntarily as soon as the discrepancy was identified.”

The revised filings are in response to a March letter Omar received from the Office of Congressional Conduct (OCC), a nonpartisan entity charged with receiving and reviewing allegations of misconduct by House members and staff.

A Washington lawyer representing Omar responded in a letter to the OCC that the inaccurate filing was unintentional.

“As the busiest of people, it is very common for members and their spouses to rely on learned professionals like accountants to make calculations and determinations that appear on public filings,” the letter quoted by the Journal said. “While the error is of course unfortunate, there is nothing untoward and nothing illegal has occurred.”

The newspaper also reported that amended filings “aren’t uncommon,” with House and Senate members failing at first to disclose stock and trading transactions properly.

According to the Journal:

Omar’s amended filing shows between $102,503 and $1,005,200 in 2024 income from the assets she and her husband own. Documentation attached to the lawyer’s letter shows $213,200 in distributions to her husband from his venture-capital management firm in 2024 and $3,000 from the winery. A 2025 email between Omar’s husband and his accountant states the venture capital management firm is valued at $7.9 million and the winery at $1.5 million. He owns roughly a third of both businesses, according to tax documents included with the lawyer’s letter.

The new disclosure shows that the 43-year old Omar has $15,001 to $50,000 in student debt and $15,001 to $50,000 in credit-card debt.

President Trump and Rep. Omar have had a long running feud, with the president suggesting in January that she perhaps was profiting from the welfare fraud scandals in the Somali community in Minneapolis.

Omar heckled the president during his State of the Union address this year and has said Trump has “an unhealthy obsession” with her and the Somali community.

The animosity has only grown during tensions over the recent crackdown on criminal illegal aliens in her district in Minneapolis and nearby suburbs.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.