Murphy: After Dems Win in November People Are Probably ‘Going to Jail’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s State of the Union preview coverage, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said if Democrats take back control of Congress in the midterm elections, people in the Trump administration are “going to jail.”

Discussing President Donald Trump, Murphy said, “He decided that his second term was going to be an organized kleptocracy, that he was just going to steal full time and make him and his family as rich as possible, and he was going to make a bunch of his buddies as rich as possible along the way. And that if he, at the same time, destroyed democracy, destroyed dissent, he could get away with it. The problem is, he hasn’t gotten away with it. He’s injured our democracy pretty badly. But the people are not cowed. They are still showing up to special elections to protest rallies in huge numbers. I think they’re going to get their clocks cleaned this November, and a bunch of people are probably gonna end up going to jail.”

He added, “Now, part of that is that Democrats have made mistakes every single day, right? We effectively shut down the government over a really important issue—the stealing of people’s health care. We are shutting down the Department of Homeland Security right now because they’re acting illegally. We have been able to leverage the power we have in a way that has been not always, but at times, pretty damn effective. I think why he is suffering is because the people just have not been silenced. He thought he was going to be able to destroy democracy and get away with it.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN