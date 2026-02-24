Sen. Warnock: Trump Unleashed ‘Poison Into Our Politics’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s special coverage of the State of the Union address, Sen Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said President Donald Trump “unleashes a kind of poison into our politics.”

Warnock said, “He is a desperate and divisive demagogue, who’s trying to distract us because he doesn’t know how to lead us. And so it’s what we witnessed tonight is really deeper than Partizan politics. You know, I’m not naive about what happens in politics. We’ve all seen the brass knuckle politics. You know, it’s a contact sport. But I can tell you, someone who was sitting in the chamber tonight, he unleashes a kind of poison into our politics that divides neighbor against neighbor.”

He added, “I wonder time and time again as I listen to him, one of my colleagues thinking as he’s saying all of these things, in the vicious way in which he attacks is really beyond partizanship. It is a kind of wickedness being unleashed in the ether. And it has consequences, tragic consequences, sometimes deadly consequences. He is tearing at the fabric of our nation. And why is he doing this? Because as he keeps us distracted, as he keeps people looking at their neighbor and remaining suspicious of them, because they are perceived to be other in some way. He is moving wealth from the bottom to the top. He is enriching his family and people like himself while keeping Americans at each other’s throats.”

