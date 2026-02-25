Markey: GOP Lawmakers Will ‘Run’ Away from Trump’s Tariffs

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) predicted Republican lawmakers would not vote to continue President Donald Trump’s new tariffs.

Co-host Alicia Menendez said, “Senator, when those 150 days are up, and this does, in fact, come before the US Congress, what are your Republican colleagues going to do?”

Markey said, “I think that they’re going to run, not walk away from the Trump tariff policies because this is a huge political loser for the Trump administration. They are absolutely putting the Republican House and Senate members up for election this year into a political crisis here. And the main street America, those small businesses, they’re going to be coming with pitchforks for Republicans who don’t vote to send back the money to consumers in our country. So we’re going to try very hard. Senator Wyden and Senator Sheehan and I to force a showdown on the Senate floor very soon, to at least get the consumers back, the small businesses back, what they just won in the Supreme Court last Friday.”

He added, “It will be up to Customs and Border Patrol, it will be up to the Department of Treasury to put together a plan, to get back that $170 billion, billion dollars that has been illegally confiscated from small and large businesses and consumers and families across our country. And by the way, these small businesses, they are angry right now.”

