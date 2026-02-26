CNBC’s Sara Eisen: The Market Likes Trump, ‘A Lot of Upbeat Sentiment’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” CNBC host Sara Eisen said the stock market liked President Donald Trump, which is causing “a lot of upbeat sentiment from companies.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “I do want to ask you about the market, because it seems that the market doesn’t really pay attention to who is president. The market does what it does.”

Eisen said, “Actually, the market likes who is president I think.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Oh, interesting.”

Eisen said, “There’s a lot of upbeat sentiment from companies and from investors about policies that are helpful for growth. You know, deregulation.”

Hostin said, “Do you think the tariffs are helpful for growth?”

Eisen said, “The tariffs usually wouldn’t be helpful for growth, but they haven’t been as bad as everybody expected.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “But it helps for rich people. It doesn’t help poor people or middle-income people.”

Eisen said, “Fair. But you know, when the tariffs were announced, everyone thought it would be like massive inflation and the market would fall apart, and the economy, and it hasn’t. Companies have absorbed it. You know what? They’ve never been more profitable right now.”

