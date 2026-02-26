Morgan Freeman: Trump Is ‘Leading Us Down a Sh-thole’

[WARNING: Adult Language]

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” actor Morgan Freeman said President Donald Trump was leading the country “down a shithole.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell said, “How would you describe where we are now?”

Freeman said, “Can I use profanity?”

O’Donnell said, “You can say whatever you want.”

Freeman said, “Well, we have somebody sitting in the White House is leading us down a shithole. I can’t personally understand how a convicted felon convicted, 34, felon, felonious is that a word, counts of wrongdoing gets to be president. How do you do that? I don’t care. That ruling went down before they stepped into the Oval Office so it just doesn’t make sense to me.”

He continued, “I’m constantly reminded of Germany in 1935, what was happening there, the Brownshirts, those people that are marching through, particularly Berlin and rounding up people, putting them in boxcars, sending them off. Now, this administration wants to build large detention centers and for what?”

He added, “I don’t know what I would say to young people other than, if you are at all aware of where we’re headed, where we are right now and where we’re headed and if you don’t agree with it there was one sure way to change the direction of our country, vote.”

