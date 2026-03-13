Nolte: CNN-IRGC Spreads Hoax Trump Surprised by Iran Threatening Strait of Hormuz

Using the same unnamed sources that always tell CNN-IRGC what CNN-IRGC wants to hear, the fake news outlet (and Iran’s apparent partner) is now spreading the hoax (I don’t link fake news) that “The Pentagon and National Security Council significantly underestimated Iran’s willingness to close the Strait of Hormuz in response to US military strikes while planning the ongoing operation[.]”

Naturally, this is “according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.”

The report ludicrously adds that “Top Trump officials acknowledged to lawmakers during recent classified briefings that they did not plan for the possibility of Iran closing the strait in response to strikes, according to three sources familiar with the closed-door session.”

Again, this is according to those anonymous sources who always tell CNN what CNN wants to hear, so CNN has cover to publish fake news. That’s how CNN published hundreds of stories pushing what it knew was a hoax about Trump colluding with Russia to steal the 2016 election.

And just like Russia Collusion, this is fake news, and CNN knows it, but CNN seems to have a partnership going with Iran it must honor.

Already, the Trump administration, in the form of no less than Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, has ripped CNN for publishing this lie, but they did not have to say anything because anyone with half a brain already knew it was a lie.

How do we already know this?

Because if you’re at all familiar with Iran, the very first thing you understand when contemplating an attack on Iran is that Iran will retaliate by trying to close the Strait of Hormuz.

Forrest Gump would understand this.

Sling Blade would understand this.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would understand this.

Claiming the Trump Administration was caught off guard by the importance of the Strait of Hormuz is no different than claiming the government had no idea the Pacific would be important during World War II or that Eisenhower had no idea we would have to invade Europe to stop Nazi Germany.

This is one of those absolutely ridiculous lies CNN constantly tells to troll President Trump and signal to their partners in Iran that they are good dogs.

“CNN decided to run this garbage based on three anonymous ‘sources familiar with discussions,’” Leavitt wrote in a statement released on X Friday. “This is despite the fact that myself, the Secretary of War, the Secretary of State, and multiple lawmakers (who were actually present for the recent classified briefing) have directly disputed this false reporting.”

Here’s Hegseth, who still looks pretty trim for a guy who ate $40 million in steak and lobster last month:

“Or more fake news from CNN,” announced Hegseth at a Friday morning press briefing. Then, after mentioning the Strait of Hormuz hoax, he declares it “patently ridiculous, of course,” and goes on: “For decades, Iran has threatened shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. This is always what they do — hold the Strait hostage. CNN doesn’t think we thought of that. It’s a fundamentally unserious report. The sooner David Ellison takes over that network, the better.”

You might say, Why take the Trump administration’s word on this issue?

Because I’m not stupid.

No one with even a glancing familiarity with Iran could possibly be caught off guard by the IRGC using the Strait as leverage. As Hegseth points out, “It’s what they always do.”

And lying is what CNN always does.