The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued ground stops at several airports in the Washington, D.C. and Maryland area over a “strong odor” coming from a government facility.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy revealed in a post on X that there were ground stops at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI), and Richmond International Airport (RIC).

Duffy shared that the FAA was “working to address the source of a strong odor coming from Potomac TRACON that is impacting operations at the three airports.”

According to the FAA’s National Airspace System Status, the ground stops remain until 8:00 p.m. at BWI, DCA, IAD, and 9:00 p.m. for RIC.

The Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON), which is located in Warrenton, Virginia, is described as helping to “manage airspace in the region outside of take-offs and departures,” according to ABC7 News.

“The FAA @FAANews reports a ground stop remains in place for several airports in the region, including BWI Marshall, due to an issue at its Potomac TRACON facility in N. Virginia,” BWI airport wrote in a post on X. “Airline flight delays are expected through the evening.”

In a post on X, DCA responded to Duffy’s post and advised people that if they were “flying in or out” of the airport this evening, that they should “expect delays.”