Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel announced that “three new fugitives” were being added to the agency’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, after the Trump administration caught seven in the past year.

In a script of an internal FBI video obtained by Breitbart News regarding the 76th anniversary of the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted program, Patel announced that Trung Duc Lu, Anibal Aguirre, and Samuel Ramirez Jr. had been added to the list.

“I am here outside of CRIM division this week to tell you about three new fugitives we just added to the list,” Patel said during the FBI’s internal Weekly Watch video.

Patel shared that Duc Lu had been added to the list “for his alleged role in the 2014 kidnapping, torture, and murder of two Vietnamese brothers.”

Aguirre, meanwhile, was added to the list “for his alleged role leading an international ATM jackpotting scheme for Tren de Aragua since at least 2024.” Aguirre was also noted to be the “first ever cyber fugitive added to the list.”

Ramirez was added to the FBI’s list “for his alleged role in the 2023 murder of two women during a shooting at a bar.”

Patel praised “team Seattle, Legat Mexico City,” and the FBI’s “Government of Mexico partner” for their work as Ramirez was arrested “and returned to Washington state to face justice after nearly 3 years on the run.”

In a post on X from January 2026, Patel highlighted how six fugitives on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list had been “captured in one year” under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Patel also announced that the FBI had “raised the reward amount” for the list to $1 million, adding that it increases “leverage when tracking” the fugitives down, according to the script.