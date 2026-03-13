Kinzinger: Trump Has Been Like Putin, ‘Straight Up Lying’ About the Iran Conflict

Friday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” political commentator Adam Kinzinger said President Donald Trump was acting like Russian President Vladimir Putin by “straight up lying” about military conflicts.

Kinzinger said, “Let’s just look at the bombing of the girls’ school, a very tragic accident. Accidents happen in war. I don’t think we’ve ever had a conflict where something bad hasn’t happened. But it certainly is not our intent. And every administration, well, in recent memory, at least every administration will admit it. They’ll say we’re investigating how it happened. We’re truly sorry, and we move on. Donald Trump has been like Vladimir Putin in this. You know, Vladimir Putin bombs something in Ukraine, which, by the way, he does every day, I just want to be clear, and then he’ll blame the Ukrainians for doing it. That’s exactly what Donald Trump did. He said the Iranians had a Tomahawk cruise missile, which, by the way, only the United States has. And then they wonder why people are turning against them or why they don’t trust them.

He added, “I mean, look, I understand the Pentagon and Hegseth and Trump have to try to put a positive spin on this. I don’t begrudge them that. That’s part of the work of trying to sell a war. But straight up lying and then going after the news for doing their job. CNN hasn’t been like leading about how awful everything is. CNN has been reporting the news as the news comes out, and what they want is a bunch of North Korea style shaking your head yes the great leader says it’s okay.”

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