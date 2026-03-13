An illegal alien, who is nearly 19-years-old and in the 11th grade at Fairfax County High School in Virginia, is accused of groping about a dozen girls in the hallways of the school. Parents say school officials are attempting to cover up the allegations, even suggesting that the illegal alien would be allowed back at the school despite the charges.

This week, Nick Minock of ABC 7News reports that the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Israel Flores Ortiz, an illegal alien from El Salvador who crossed the United States-Mexico border in 2024 and was released into the U.S. by the Biden administration.

Ortiz is charged with nine counts of assault and battery after police allege he groped about a dozen girls in the hallways of Fairfax County High School over the course of many months.

“There’s a group of about 12 individuals that have reported this assault,” a mother told Minock:

It was all perpetrated by a single individual who is a stranger to the girls. He just sneakily walked up behind them and put his hand in between their legs. It was not just a butt smack or a butt grab. It was a groping of a private area. It had been occurring for several months. [Emphasis added]

School officials knew of the groping incidents for more than two weeks before they alerted parents of students at the high school to the issue.

Fairfax County High School Principal Georgina Aye sent the letter to parents on March 12, claiming Ortiz is accused of “inappropriately touching other students.” Parents told Minock that Ortiz is actually accused of assault.

“We are writing to share the news of the recent arrest of a student who was charged with inappropriately touching other students at school,” Aye wrote to parents. “These incidents involved the student touching students’ buttocks while they were transitioning in the hallways.”

Some of the victims are now being bullied and harassed at school, parents told Minock.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano agreed to let Ortiz walk out of jail, but a judge denied him permission to do so.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is pleading with Fairfax County officials and Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) to make sure that Ortiz is turned over to their custody if he is released from jail at any time.

Most recently, Spanberger said she would not honor an ICE detainer for the illegal alien accused of murdering 41-year-old Stephanie Minter in Fairfax County last month. The illegal alien, 32-year-old Abdul Jalloh, allegedly stabbed Minter to death in a random bus stop attack.

Jalloh had more than 30 prior arrests before Minter’s murder, but Descano repeatedly dropped charges against him. His prior arrests include charges for rape, assault, malicious wounding, firing a weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and identity theft, among others.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.