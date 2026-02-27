Dem Rep. Lieu: ‘More Republicans Will Have Trouble Proving’ Citizenship to Vote

Friday on MS NOW’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said if the SAVE America Act passed, “more Republicans will have trouble proving, these ID requirements than Democrats.”

Host Chris Jansing said, “The administration calls it the Save America Act, which would mandate strict voter ID requirements. That’s already passed the House. And the majority leader, John Thune, says he will call it for a Senate vote next week. So what does that leave Democrats in terms of options on that?”

Lieu said, “I’m not opposed to having photo ID for elections. I’m opposed to having stupid requirements for photo ID, so under there extreme Save act, basically your driver’s license doesn’t count. You have to prove US citizenship. You know how hard that is for a number of Americans? If you don’t have a passport, pretty hard to prove that unless you can somehow find your birth certificate.”

He added, “And there’s also been studies, by the way, that more Republicans will have trouble proving these ID requirements than Democrats. So this is just an all round bad voter suppression bill. It’s Bad for all Americans. And I urge the Senate to reject it.”

