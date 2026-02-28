Exclusive — Tom Homan: ICE Agents Wear Masks Because Activists Doxxing Agents, Assaulting Families

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Border Czar Tom Homan talked about ICE agents.

Homan said, “Death threats are up over 8,000%. Actual assaults are up 1,400%. And look, not only are they doxxing the agents, they’re doxxing their wives and their kids or their spouses.”

