Two People Shot and Killed Outside Players Championship, Course’s Opening to the Public Delayed

Two people were shot and killed at a Walgreens about one mile away from TPC Sawgrass in Florida, home of the Players’ Championship, causing organizers to delay the opening of the gates to the public on Saturday.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 PM EST local time, the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The ensuing manhunt led authorities to crisscross the area with vehicles, foot searches, and then, eventually, canines, who tracked down the alleged shooter, Christian Barrios, who was apprehended Saturday morning.

The 32-year-old alleged assailant reportedly knew his victims, with the shooting tied to a domestic incident.

According to police, Barrios trespassed onto PGA Tour property, where at least one employee confronted him. The fleeing suspect seized a PGA Tour radio and then committed a burglary and stole a BMW.

Players’ Championship organizers delayed the opening of the gates to the public until the situation was under control. However, players were able to keep their regularly scheduled tee times, and no other aspect of their schedule was changed.