Kenya Chapman, the man accused of selling a gun to the Old Dominion University shooter, was arrested in 2021 for straw purchase violations but the Biden DOJ declined to prosecute him.

According to FOX News’ Bill Melugin, “The man charged by DOJ for selling the gun used by the ODU terrorist was caught straw purchasing three guns in 2021 (all of which were later recovered at crime scenes, including a homicide) but the Biden DOJ declined to prosecute.”

The three guns were a Glock 17 9mm, a Taurus 9mm, and a Springfield Armory XD9.

On Thursday of this week, 36-year-old Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, a former National Guardsman convicted in 2017 of working with ISIS, opened fire on ROTC students at Old Dominion University using a Glock 44 chambered in .22 long rifle. On Friday the Trump DOJ arrested and charged Chapman for supplying the Glock to Jalloh.

The Associated Press noted the DOJ alleges that Jalloh got his gun from Chapman, who is now “charged with making a false statement during a firearm purchase and engaging in the business of firearms dealing without a license.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.