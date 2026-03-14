Motorhead Guitarist Phil Campbell Dead at 64

March 14 (UPI) — Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell has died at the age of 64.

“We cannot believe we’re saying this…it is with profound sadness that we have to say Philip Anthony Campbell has passed. He was Motörhead’s guitarist for 31 years (the longest serving member aside from Lemmy) having joined in 1984,” the British rock band said in a statement Saturday.

“After Lemmy’s passing, he was blessed to form Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons with his sons Todd, Dane and Tyla, which recorded and toured together for years. Phil was a wonderful guitarist, writer, performer, and musician who had Motörhead in his veins. He always led with his gift of guitar, and carried a great sense of humour, but most of all, Phil led with his heart. You could not be around him without a chuckle or twenty, because quite simply, Phil loved life and lived it with great joy.”

The band was formed in 1975 by Lemmy Kilmister, Larry Wallis and Lucas Fox. Their biggest hits include “Ace of Spades” and “Overkill.”