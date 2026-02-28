Exclusive — Tom Homan: Trump Administration’s Immigration Policy Far More ‘Humane’ Than Biden’s

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Border Czar Tom Homan discussed immigration.

Homan said, “A secure border saves lives. Look, people say that the Trump administration is inhumane. The Biden administration is much more humane. Bunch of crap. Over 4,000 aliens died making that journey under Joe Biden.”

