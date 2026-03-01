Rick Scott: Democrats Never Demanded War Resolutions Vote Under Obama, Biden

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said he would oppose any efforts to impose a war resolutions vote on President Donald Trump’s military actions against Iran.

The Florida GOP U.S. Senator also noted that Senate Democrats made no effort to hold former President Barack Obama and Joe Biden to the same standard, especially regarding Obama’s strike against Syria.

“Well, real quick, Senator, before you go, you have got a vote on Tuesday,” Fox News host Maria Bartiromo said. “Some of your colleagues want to clip the president’s wings in the middle of this with the war resolutions vote. What are you expecting and how will you vote?”

Rick Scott replied, “Well, I clearly — I clearly am going to oppose it. And what’s fascinating to me is that the Democrats didn’t do this under Biden or Obama. When Obama did strikes in Syria, not one.”

“Good point,” Bartiromo replied.

The Florida Republican said, “The Democrats didn’t — they didn’t come up with a resolution. So, this is all politics.”

Bartiromo replied, “OK, Senator, thank you, Senator Rick Scott. We will be watching that.”

