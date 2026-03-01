Warner: ‘The President Has Started a War of Choice’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said President Donald Trump has “started a war of choice” with Iran.

Warner said, “I think the president has started a war of choice. There was no imminent threat to the United States. So the decision to put our service members in harm’s way and bases around the region in harm’s way was entirely based upon the president’s decision, not an imminent threat to America. I think it is incumbent that the president of the United States comes before the American people and the Congress and makes the case of why he has chosen to go to war at this point. You know, ironically, if the president had chosen to take one of these actions back in early January when the Iranian people were on the streets and in the millions, you could make a case because that might have nudged the regime into dramatic change.”

He added, “He couldn’t make that choice because the aircraft carrier that would have assisted that operation was off the coast of Venezuela at that point. And our allies in the region, in Europe in particular, who would have been helping us make that choice in January, were very focused on the president’s, you know, crazy folly around Greenland. So the fact that he has chosen why now, as opposed to a few weeks from now, to have given the negotiations a bit more time, to see if they play out.”

