GOP Sen. Sheehy: Have to ‘Use Every Lever’ to Increase Military Industrial Base

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) responded to a question on using the Defense Production Act to increase missile output by stating that “It’s time to use every lever we have at our disposal to increase our industrial base for our military.” He also said that we need to give troops the right to repair vessels and planes.

Host Laura Ingraham asked, “Senator, let’s start with you, is it time to use the Defense Production Act to ramp up our missile output?”

Sheehy answered, “It’s time to use every lever we have at our disposal to increase our industrial base for our military. And Laura, as you know, this has been a top priority of mine since I got here. We have been focusing solely on quality, which is important. We’ve been creating exquisite weapons systems, which are very complex, and also very expensive. And those systems are great, and especially for precision strikes like we saw here in the last couple of days and like Midnight Hammer last summer. But that’s a very different paradigm than sustaining mass productions of low-cost systems that can sustain a wide conflict. And that’s something we have not focused on in a long time. We need to make sure — Secretary Hegseth’s doing a fantastic job at incentivizing the very best companies in America to come to the table and help us find innovative solutions to build more quantity and not just quality.”

He added, “[W]e need to take every possible avenue to, not just bring the best companies to the table to make more capability, we need to have a — make sure we have a paradigm to support that capability once it’s deployed, things like right to repair, so we don’t have to wait days and weeks on contractors to come and meet those vessels, meet those planes in a forward location and those planes and ships are paperweights until they get repaired. We need to make sure our servicemembers have the right to repair the equipment with them in their hands at any time possible. Right now, they don’t have that, and we’ve got to fix that.”

