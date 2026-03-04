O’Rourke: ‘Texas Will Save the Country’ When Talarico Wins

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) said “Texas will save the country” when Texas State Representative James Talarico (D) wins the Senate seat in November.

O’Rourke said, “When James Talarico wins in November, he will be the 51st vote in the US Senate. Texas will save the country.”

He added, “I mean, Trump would not intervene in this way unless he was panicked. He understands that if Talarico wins, if he is the 51st vote in the U.S. Senate, then there’s going to be a check on Trump’s criminality. There’s going to be consequences for his corruption. There’s going to be the possibility of free and fair elections in 2028 if we don’t win, if Trump is able to hold on to power, if he’s able to rig or steal this election before the first vote is cast. He’s going to try to do this in Texas, whether it’s purging the voter rolls that Greg Abbott sent him, even though it’s unconstitutional, or trying to stop mail-in voting or something that we can’t even dream up right now, then this slide into authoritarianism, I think, will be complete. Those are the stakes of this election. I think Trump understands that the good news is Democrats in Texas understand it as well.”

