Abbott: Trump Endorsement Will Carry ‘Great Weight’ in TX Senate Race

Wednesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) reacted to the outcome of his state’s Republican primary one night earlier.

Abbott said he was unaware of where President Donald Trump stood in the runoff between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton, but that the Trump endorsement carried “great weight.”

“Governor, what do you make of the president when he put out his truth post today that he will endorse either the current Senator Cornyn or Ken Paxton?” host Sean Hannity said. “I know he’s fond of both of them. He said he will make the endorsement soon and asked the candidate he doesn’t endorse to immediately drop out. It’s already been a pretty nasty race, one of the most expensive primaries. I like the idea in principle. Do you think that they will agree to abide by that?”

Abbott replied, “You know, it’s a good question, Sean, that obviously I have no clear answer to. I think what the president is trying to achieve is for one try to bring a swift resolution to the primaries in the state of Texas so that Republicans can focus on primaries in other parts of the country. But also, I think that Republicans in the state of Texas would like to resolve it themselves.:

“So, we’ll have to wait and see what happens,” he added. “And if he makes an endorsement, obviously, he’s the most popular Republican in the state of Texas. So, his endorsement will carry great weight.”

