Cotton: We’ll Strike Iranian ‘Thugs’ So People Have ‘Chance’ to Be Free

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said that the future of Iran is up to the people of the country and “we’re also striking some of those very brutal and repressive thugs that took to the streets and mowed down their own people” and “We’ll continue to do that to give the people of Iran a chance to, once again, live in freedom.”

Host Sean Hannity asked, “Senator, I have been told by my sources that there absolutely, positively is a plan in place so that the people of Iran will have the arms available to them for any remnants, any holdovers in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard police departments that might be still loyal to this dead regime. In other words, they will not be without an ability to fight back. They were mowed down by the tens of thousands. Is that the right tack to you?”

Cotton answered, “Well, Sean, last month, President Trump had said that help is on the way to the Iranian people. Help has arrived. In addition to hitting their nuclear facilities and their missiles, we’re also striking some of those very brutal and repressive thugs that took to the streets and mowed down their own people, like the Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Quds Force and the street militias that propped up the regime. We’ll continue to do that to give the people of Iran a chance to, once again, live in freedom.”

