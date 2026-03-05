Dem Sen. Kim: I Won’t Vote for Mullin, It’s ‘a Referendum Upon the Trump Administration’

Democratic Sen. Andy Kim, who voted yes to confirm Kristi Noem, says he won't vote for Sen. Markwayne Mullin because of this: pic.twitter.com/R8cOL2Boka

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) said that he won’t vote to confirm Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) as the next DHS secretary because “this is a referendum upon the Trump administration” and their policies.

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “You voted to confirm Noem. Do you plan to vote to confirm your colleague, Markwayne Mullin, as the next DHS secretary?”

Kim answered, “No. Look, what I saw and what I’ve learned and everything everyone has learned over this last year is that this is a referendum upon the Trump administration, what they have done when it comes to immigration, what they’ve done when they gutted FEMA. And so, I don’t support this policy. We’re currently in a shutdown with DHS. The White House has clearly signaled that they don’t want to move forward on the types of reforms that are needed to be able to push forward on. And, as I said, the person really running the show here is Stephen Miller, and we see just how dangerous his policies are.”

Collins followed up, “So, you’re a no on Markwayne Mullin?”

Kim answered, “I cannot support this administration’s immigration policies that the vast, vast, vast majority of Americans, especially in my state — as ICE is trying to start a detention facility in Roxbury at a warehouse that’s the size of eight football fields, nobody wants it there, not even the Republican leadership of that town wants that immigration detention facility there. This is so far out of exactly what the American people want, and they need to be held accountable.”

