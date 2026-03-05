Murphy: Trump Is ‘Not Leveling with Us’ — Iran Will Likely Be ‘Incredibly Long, Active War’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said President Donald Trump is not “leveling” with the American public on the Iran military strikes.

Murphy said, “If you’re running just an air campaign, you know, you can significantly degrade their capacity to produce certain amounts of weaponry. But we know air power alone can’t destroy their nuclear program. They have already buried, much of that program, too far underground for conventional aerial weapons or missiles to reach.”

He added, “They will eventually do the same with their drone capabilities and their missile capabilities. So, you know, you are just going to be able to weaken the military capacity of the regime, but only so long as you are running active aerial bombing campaigns. So you mentioned that there’s, you know, some breaking news that maybe the war is now being planned for not weeks or months, but the better part of this year, I actually think that that is the most likely outcome, because if they’re not planning to change the regime, if there ends up being an evil, even more lethal, hardline group of leadership in charge of Iran, then you basically do have to run a 365 day a year aerial campaign, because whenever they start making drones again, you have to go knock it out. That’s $1 trillion operation. That’s an operation that does get a lot of Americans killed in the long run. And I just don’t think they’re leveling with us. This is probably going to be an incredibly long, active war.”

