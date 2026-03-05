Raskin: There Is ‘Exhilaration’ Noem Is Gone

Thursday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said that there was “exhilaration” that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had been removed from her position.

Host Chris Hayes said, “Congressman, your reaction to the news?”

Raskin said, “Well, there’s a little bit of exhilaration, and satisfaction that we were able to, move things in this way. Of course none of it brings back Renee Good or Alex Pretti. And she’s done profound damage that we still need to be working on. I mean, you know, there have been dozens of injuries and deaths, under her leadership of ICE, and we need to turn that situation around. I mean it is a clear and present danger to the lives of a lot of people who are being swept up in their dragnet policies, but also $220 million for a PR ad contract.”

He added, “That corrupt bargain deal needs to be invested from top to bottom as my colleague Joe Neguse was saying yesterday in questioning, we need to investigate the entire thing. And the taxpayers have got to get their money back. But it is riddled with corruption over there. And then, you know, I raised the question yesterday of dozens of cases where federal judges have corruption of Homeland security for lying in affidavits and testimony before the court. All of that has got to end. All of that’s got to stop.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN