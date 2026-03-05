Ron Johnson: Iran Outcome ‘Not Guaranteed,’ But ‘Opportunity to Change Geopolitics for the Better’

Wednesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) spoke favorably of the Trump administration’s Iran policy.

He said while there were no guarantees, there was the possibility for positive change.

“[T]he security situation for the homeland because of what is happening now in Iran is more serious, so we’re more vulnerable because Biden left the border open, and they still hold up DHS funding,” host Laura Ingraham said. “And on the issue of Iran, Senator, the Senate failed to pass Senator Kaine’s war powers resolution. You voted against it. Senator Paul was the only Republican who voted for it. Explain your decision on this, because there are — you know, there are many in MAGA land, I think still, who are either not supportive of this war, are worried about what this will do to the Trump agenda or flat out, think we had no right to go in there.”

Johnson replied, “Iran has been at war with America for 47 years. It’s responsible. It has blood on the hands of thousands of American soldiers, American citizens. They’ve been a menace. This is an opportunity. It’s not risk free, it’s not guaranteed, but this is an opportunity to change geopolitics for the better, the best opportunity in my lifetime. So I hope for success. I support the president in a tough decision. Again, there’s nothing guaranteed about this.”

“You know, the IRGC has 200,000 members,” he continued. “They’ve got the security forces of 600,000. It’s encouraging the Kurds are coming down and hopefully providing some support for the Iranian people. But this is a real opportunity, and I just got to support the president from this, you know, in this tough decision.”

