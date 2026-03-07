Wasserman Schultz: I’ll Support Iran Supplemental

On Friday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) stated that she “will support a supplemental” funding bill “because we have our military over there and we need to make sure that we’re protecting our national security interests and ensuring that they have the resources that they need.”

Co-host Joe Mathieu asked, “We want to get to you on the funding issue and DHS, Congresswoman, but as we talk about this conflict that’s underway in Iran, and I realize that you have some issues that you’ve already pointed out here. Do you worry, as well, about an increased threat when it comes to domestic terrorism?”

Wasserman Schultz answered, “It is deeply concerning, because there was not a day-after plan, because there was not the kind of preparation necessary. You have Iran that is now attacking our allies. We have a concerning act of potentially domestic terrorism that occurred in Austin, TX. That is why Congress is supposed to be consulted and has the sole authority in the Constitution to declare war here. The president needs to make sure that he articulates what the actual plan is. And, as the senior appropriator, Joe, I’ll tell you that I’m really concerned [about] the depletion of our munitions, I talk to the defense industry as well, and they are very concerned. I will support a supplemental, because we have our military over there and we need to make sure that we’re protecting our national security interests and ensuring that they have the resources that they need. But the president needs to level with the American people.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett