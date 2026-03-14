Maher: ‘People Died’ Because Dems Scared to Remove Homeless from Sidewalks

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said Democrats don’t “have the balls to say, well, one, the sidewalk is not for” homeless people or anyone, it’s public and also said that Democrats lack the guts to get people into shelters for the sake of compassion and are unable to build shelters due to regulations, “and people died for it.”

Maher said, “It was a rough winter back east, and I read — I can’t remember what the number now is — but it was approaching like 30 people, homeless people who died in New York freezing on the sidewalk, and it just made me think, why can’t the Democrats just have the balls to say, well, one, the sidewalk is not for you, for anybody, it’s public, it’s public. And, just for compassion’s sake, we’re going to make you get off the street and into a shelter. Why can’t we even build shelters? And that’s what I think people look at. They say, Democratic-run cities, they can’t even do that, and people died for it.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) responded that he isn’t very familiar with New York, but they have done work in Pennsylvania.

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