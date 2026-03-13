CNN’s Paula Reid: Pirro’s Presser Looked Like ‘an Audition’ for AG’s Bondi’s Job

Friday on CNN’s “News Central,” chief legal correspondent Paula Reid said D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s press conference looked like “an audition” for Attorney General Pam Bondi’s job.

Host Boris Sanchez said, “A combative Jeanine Pirro there the U.S. attorney for the district of D.C. reacting to the news that a federal judge has quashed subpoenas issued against Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The federal judge, essentially saying that the DOJ has, not provided any evidence, zero evidence that Chairman Powell should be suspected of a crime, saying the federal government’s justifications are thin and unsubstantiated. There Pirro calling the judge, an activist, saying that he’s inserted himself into the case.”

Reid said, “Look, overall, I think what I take away from that press conference before we get into the particulars, is the fact that Attorney General Pam Bondi, we know is on thin ice with the White House and with the president, and that appear to be based on what she said, the U.S. attorney is a very smart lady, she knows what’s in this opinion, that appeared to be an audition for the top job at the Justice Department. Because we know that President Trump is very frustrated. He has expressed frustration with prosecutors at the Justice Department. They have not been able to successfully prosecute his political adversaries. So here Pirro was attacking the federal judge for quashing two subpoenas that were issued as part of its criminal investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell.”

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