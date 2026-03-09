Dem Rep. Landsman: Hitting Iran’s Enrichment Program Protection ‘Should Be Coming to a Close’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) said that the operation to take out the infrastructure in Iran to protect their enrichment activity is “about to be over,” and “should be coming to a close, because there were only so many targets.”

Landsman said, “The president has been a pretty bad source of information on this. Unfortunately, the president should be the core source of information. The head of the Joint Chiefs, Gen. Caine, he’s been much clearer, and he’s in charge of the operations, which is, take out the missiles, the launchers, the drones, the rockets, the infrastructure that was protecting or was being built up to protect their enrichment activities. That’s the operation, and that should be coming to a close, because there were only so many targets. And had he been clear — the president — about this from the very beginning, I think most people would have said okay, that makes more sense. But he’s all over the place, and that’s just how he is. And it’s a huge problem.”

Later, he added that Trump “should be very clear that this is a limited operation, and it’s about to be over, that they have certain targets, once they are finished with those targets, they are done. And I think that will make a big difference in bringing gas prices down.”

