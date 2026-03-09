James Carville: ‘Trump Threw in the White Flag’ on Iran

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” Democratic strategist James Carville said President Donald Trump had thrown in the “white flag” on Iran.

Host Ari Melber said, “Your reaction to the press conference and the president’s claims about oil prices.”

Carville said, “First of all, we know, we know we took out an 86 year-old leader who was a hardliner and was replaced by his son, who is 56 year-old and a harder liner. So that didn’t work. We know that Putin talked on the phone for one hour today. We know that after the conversation Trump threw in the white flag. We know these things actually happen. Now to fact checkers are going to have to dig through to see if it’s 55 or 58 different lies that he said. I stopped counting and I’m not even a fact checker. They were cascading they were going so fast.”

Melber said, “You read this as them looking for a way to wrap up?”

Carville said, “Their like could we just get out? We know what happened. We know he talked to Putin for an hour on the phone, and we know he said this thing is wrapping up, that it’s the end. And we know we replaced a bad guy with a badder guy.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN