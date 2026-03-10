Rand Paul: If We Are Still Bombing Iran, Midterms Will Be ‘Disastrous’ for GOP

Tuesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said Republicans will have “disastrous” midterms if the military action in Iran was ongoing.

Paul said, “We currently spend more on our military than the next ten countries combined. So while there are threats we face around the world, and while we should combat and check China around the world, we spend, you know, four times more than they do, but we spend more than the next ten countries combined. So our military budget is not inadequate, it is enormous. But to increase it by 50% in one fell swoop to add another $50 billion, this is the debate that we will have. Wars not free. It’s not free in terms of lives, but it’s also not free in terms of dollars. We are swimming in a sea of debt.”

He continued, “We’re not in danger of foreign soldiers coming to the United States. We are in danger of the debt that the military industrial complex is incurring on us. We are in danger that that debt will drag us down.”

Paul added, “I don’t think a split party is the problem. I think high oil prices will be the problem. I think the 2026 elections, already we are behind the eight ball as far as the electoral process. I think, if you add in high gas prices, high oil prices, and if we’re still bombing Iran with kinetic action — people don’t want to call it war, but if there’s still kinetic action that causes oil to be over $100, I think you’re going to see a disastrous election.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN