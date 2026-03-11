Quentin Tarantino Rebukes Rosanna Arquette Calling His Films ‘Racist and Creepy’ for N-Word Use

Academy Award-winning director Quentin Tarantino rebuked actress Rosanna Arquette for calling his films “racist and creepy” due to the litany of N-words uttered onscreen.

Arquette, who famously played the body-pierced wife of the drug dealing Lance (a brilliant Eric Stoltz) in Pulp Fiction, revealed her misgivings about Tarantino’s art in a conversation with The Sunday Times. Though Arquette referred to Pulp Fiction as “a great film on a lot of levels,” she had reservations about the language.

“Personally I am over the use of the N-word — I hate it,” Arquette said. “I cannot stand that he [Tarantino] has been given a hall pass. It’s not art, it’s just racist and creepy.”

Tarantino, who has repeatedly defended his work in recent years from critical attacks, responded to Arquette in an open letter, saying her attack against his film showed “a decided lack of class, no less honor.” Full letter below:

Dear Rosanna, I hope the publicity you’re getting from 132 different media outlets writing your name and printing your picture was worth disrespecting me and a film I remember quite clearly you were thrilled to be a part of? Do you feel this way now? Very possibly. But after I gave you a job, and you took the money, to trash it for what I suspect is very cynical reasons, shows a decided lack of class, no less honor. There is supposed to be an esprit de corps between artistic colleagues. But it would appear the objective was accomplished. Congratulations

Q

While Tarantino’s use of the N-word in his films have been subject to criticism in recent years, actors Jamie Foxx (star of Django Unchained) and Samuel L. Jackson (a frequent Tarantino collaborator) have fiercely defended his work.

“While we were rehearsing ‘Django Unchained,’ Leo said, ‘I don’t know if I can say ‘n—’ this many times.’ Me and Quentin said that you have to,” Jackson told The Times of London in 2022.

“Every time someone wants an example of overuse of the N-word, they go to Quentin — it’s unfair. He’s just telling the story and the characters do talk like that. When [’12 Years a Slave’ director] Steve McQueen does it, it’s art. He’s an artiste. Quentin’s just a popcorn filmmaker,” he added.