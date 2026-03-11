Nolte: CNN-IRGC’s Abby Phillip, Ana Navarro Lie About NYC Terror Attack Being Aimed at Mamdani

The newly-formed CNN-IRGC has teamed up with the Iranian government to undermine the American war effort in Iran, which includes spreading disinformation about the war and all things related.

Here’s a perfect example:

On Tuesday, CNN-IRGC published what can only be described as ISIS-fanfic that described the two men accused of hurling homemade bombs at a group of peaceful people protesting against the Islamization of New York City.

The tweet (which was later deleted) and the accompanying article (which was later stealthily edited) painted the two men who authorities say are ISIS-inspired as nice “teenagers” provoked by racist right-wingers.

CNN-IRGC’s corrected tweet was still an act of disinformation that made it look as though a couple of the bombs were directed at Democrat New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Spreading all those lies was not enough for CNN-IRGC. At the apparent behest of the Iranian government, this blatant lie spread to the broadcast side of the fake news outlet.

These are direct quotes from CNN-IRGC NewsNight with Abby Phillip…

ABBY PHILLIP: Up next, two Republicans say Muslims don’t belong here after an attempted terror attack against New York’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

And later…

ANA NAVARRO: What I find ironic is, so supposedly some of these comments are as a result of the attempt against Mayor Mamdani in New York who was raised Muslim — was he not — himself? So, they’re being anti- Muslim to — and they’re finally defending Mamdani over something.

Blatant lies.

Blatant disinformation.

And once again, all we get is too-late walk back on social media:

“I want to correct something I said last night,” Phillips X’d 12 hours later. “The bombs thrown in New York City over the weekend by ISIS-inspired attackers wase thrown into a crowd of anti-Muslim protestors and not specifically targeted at Mayor Mamdani. That wording was inaccurate and I didn’t catch it ahead of time. I apologize for the error.”

“The wording was inaccurate.”

Good grief.

And she did not correct what Navarro said later, so now Phillip is lying about lying.

Will there be an on-air correction? I doubt it.

This is all deliberate. They lie and lie and lie and lie, and then make their little corrections on a forum where the lie didn’t take place long after it matters.

CNN is openly siding with terrorist theocrats who throw homosexuals off of buildings.

CNN is the enemy of the people.