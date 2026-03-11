Van Hollen: I’m a ‘Hell No’ Vote on More Money for Trump’s ‘Illegal, Reckless War’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) unsurprisingly said he would not vote for more money for President Donald Trump’s “illegal, reckless war” in Iran.

Host Chris Hayes said, “There’s a new estimate of the cost of this war. The Pentagon’s going to tell Congress the first week cost more than 11.3 billion. That’s more than a million, $1 billion a day. It’s somewhere between 1 and $2 billion a day. Are you a yes or no on a supplemental appropriations bill to continue to fund this war?”

Van Hollen said, “Oh, I’m a hell no on any more money for the war. I mean, this is an illegal, reckless war making us less safe. And the best way to protect our interests and protect our troops is to stop funding a stupid war. So, no, I won’t vote for any more money for this, war. You’re going to hear more, Chris, about how they’re going to add to this supplemental, you know, disaster relief for certain states, maybe some foreign assistance. You know, they’re going to try and sprinkle things in to try to tempt some people who might not otherwise support it to support it. We should not allow them to buy people’s votes for this war. We need to vote no, on the supplemental, which could be up to $50 billion.”

