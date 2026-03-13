Axelrod: Trump Admin ‘Unclear’ What the Endpoint of Iran Conflict Will Be

Friday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” senior political commentator and former Obama adviser David Axelrod said President Donald Trump had been “unclear” about what the “endpoint” of the U.S. military action in Iran is.

Axelrod said, “I mean, one thing that has struck me, Anderson, about their presentations is that they are now turning on the media, turning on the New York Times, CNN and others for covering the war. And let me just say, there is no more important time to have really rigorous, coverage, than during a war, because in the fog of war, so much happens that you can’t easily verify. And, so the work that reporters are doing all over the world and in Washington is really important. Hegseth, I mean, he complained, a few days ago that the, the deaths of American service people were front page news. Well, they should be front page news. And we’ve doubled the number of losses, since then, and hundreds have been injured. This is something the American people need to know.”

He added, “They’ve been unclear from the beginning about what the goal was, what the endpoint would be, and how this is why this is so important that America should make the sacrifices it’s making. But they’re also trying to obscure the ability of journalists to cover the story. And there’s no more important time for journalists to be covering the story.”

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