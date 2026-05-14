First-Grade Teacher Arrested for Sex with High School Student After Confessing to Husband

A Washington state first-grade teacher admitted to her husband that she cheated on him with a 16-year-old student, according to court documents.

Mackenzie Naught, a 25 year old teacher, reportedly confessed to her husband last Saturday just hours before being arrested for child sex crimes, according to local outlets. The teacher said she had intimate relations with the teenager the week prior in his truck during a middle-of-the-night meetup.

Naught was friends with the teenager’s family, and was reportedly “flirty” in Snapchat messages she allegedly sent him while her husband slept. The teenager was initially hesitant to meet up with the teacher but eventually did. After they had sex, she told the boy not to tell anyone for fear that she could face reprisal. Her husband told the police that the boy admitted to having sex.

“At this time, St. John School District is aware of allegations involving a district employee that are currently being reviewed by law enforcement,” St. John School District Superintendent Tina Strong said in a statement.

“The employee has been placed on leave and will not be on campus during this process. The District is cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities and will also be conducting its own investigation into the allegations.”

School officials put her on leave just eight months into her teaching gig. Naught was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor.