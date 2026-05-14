A Carnival Cruise ship passenger went overboard during a trip to the Bahamas this week and efforts to save his life were unsuccessful.

The incident happened when the Carnival Liberty was traveling from New Orleans to The Bahamas, and the cruise operator said the unidentified man climbed over the balcony railing outside his stateroom and leapt into the water below, Fox News reported Thursday.

In a statement to the outlet, the cruise line said, “Carnival confirmed on Wednesday that a male guest on Carnival Liberty apparently climbed over his stateroom balcony and jumped overboard as the ship was sailing from Celebration Key to Nassau,” adding, “The Carnival Liberty crew responded quickly with a search effort and successfully retrieved him from the water, but he did not survive.”

The company also said it was providing support to the family members who were with him on the cruise, according to WDSU.

The Fox article noted the death was the second in the past few days after an elderly woman died when she fell from a pier at the cruise line’s island.

A Carnival spokesperson told the outlet “Carnival confirmed that a female guest using a mobility scooter drove off the pier at Celebration Key and fell into the water while Carnival Celebration was in port on May 9. Carnival teams responded, successfully retrieving her from the water.”

The spokesperson said she died despite efforts to save her life.

Breitbart News has covered similar cruise ship incidents in recent years. In early 2022, the U.S. Coast Guard launched a search for a woman who reportedly jumped off a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico.

Months later, the Coast Guard found a passenger alive after he went overboard from another Carnival Cruise ship that was sailing from New Orleans to Cozumel, Mexico.

“Officials said when the passenger was pulled from the water, he was responsive and could walk but showed hypothermia, dehydration, and shock symptoms. The man reportedly did not say how he fell overboard or what time he did,” the Breitbart News article said. “Rescuers were amazed that he was able to keep himself afloat in the water for an extended period of time. While they do not know how long he was in the water, officials believe he could have been in for over 15 hours.”