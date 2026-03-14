‘Disgusting’: Emma-Jo Morris Rips New York Magazine for Trying to Convince Americans to Not Have Children

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Emma-Jo Morris discussed the media.

Morris said, “They jumped the shark on desecrating and degrading femininity to an extent where women kind of revolted and were like… all of this is actually disgusting.”

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