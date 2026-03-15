Booker: ‘Reckless, Out-of-Control’ Trump Is ‘Causing Chaos Abroad and Rising Costs at Home’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said “reckless, out-of-control” President Donald Trump was “causing chaos abroad and rising costs at home.”

Booker said, “It’s outrageous that this is a unilateral war started by one person, the president, when the Constitution clearly says a war, especially something of this magnitude involving 15 countries, not only affecting the region, but really from the war in Ukraine to our posture and positioning, in Asia, we have a massive undertaking right now that has not come to Congress. In addition to that, the president said he was going to focus on costs of the American people. He is driving them up. So not only did he cut millions of people’s health care, not only has he taken steps through these tariffs that are driving up costs and driving out small businesses, but now he’s doing something that is further increasing the pain of American people.”

He added, “We need people that are going to stand up and fight for the Constitution. And stay faithful to the oath we swore not to be complicit in a reckless, out-of-control president who’s calling, causing chaos abroad and rising costs at home.”

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