Carney: Analysts Missed Three Positive Developments in Housing Market, Capital Expenditure Boom

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Economics and Finance Editor John Carney talked about the economy.

Carney said the increase in pending home sales “is the third piece of housing news that’s been really good news. We had existing home sales and housing starts. Those are sort of the two other pieces, and they’re doing really well.”

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