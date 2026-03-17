Gallego: SAVE Act About Purging Voters

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said the SAVE America Act was about Republicans purging voters.

Gallego said, “Let’s be clear this is about suppressing the vote. Not only that, it also says it’s going to try to get rid of vote by mail, something that’s very popular all across the country. They’re introducing an amendment to actually add that also from Eric Schmidt from Missouri. And then lastly, they’re going to purge. They’re going to demand that every state send their voter registration rolls to Homeland Security. They’re going to send back a purge list. And there is no requirement for the states to actually set up any way to actually accept these people back. They’re not saying there’s a timetable this. And why is it they are trying to rush through this right now? Because 2024, we operate on the same rules that we see right now. Now all of a sudden, we’re going to upend everything with only five months really to early voting starting, we’re going to affect veterans that aren’t, you know, don’t have perfect IDs. We’re going to have women that are going to be purged that potentially don’t have the same ID and same name as their birth certificate as their marriage certificate.”

He continued, “All this is being rushed. They only reason this being rushed because Donald Trump’s sees the future. He sees a future where he’s going to lose, he’s going to be a loser and the Republican Party’s going to be a big loser.”

Gallego added, “So instead of actually trying to fight with the right policies they’re trying to force only the right voters that they want in and force everyone else out.”

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