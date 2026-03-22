Jeffries: ‘Trump Should Keep His Reckless Mouth Shut Before He Gets Somebody Killed’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said President Donald Trump “should keep his reckless mouth shut before he gets somebody killed.”

Host Dana. Bash said, “Meanwhile, with regard to the war in Iran, the Pentagon is talking about asking the White House to approve a request to ask Congress for over $200 billion to fund the Iran war. Now, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN this. Is there any world in which you would support any more money for the Pentagon for this war?”

Jeffries said, “Listen, the Department of Defense, Donald Trump and Republicans haven’t even made the case for why we are in this reckless war of choice right now to the American people. They’ve got no vision, no plan, no exit strategy. They clearly didn’t anticipate some of the things that have happened, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. What you’re seeing right now are gas prices are through the roof, and that’s adding to an environment in America right now where life has already become too expensive for the American people because of failed policies by Donald Trump, including, but not limited to, the Trump tariffs, which have increased costs on everyday Americans by thousands of dollars per year.”

Bash said, “I want to ask you, before I let you go, about something the president just put on Truth Social this morning. He said, now, with the death of Iran, the greatest enemy America has is the radical left, highly incompetent Democratic Party. Your response?”

Jeffries said, “Donald Trump should keep his reckless mouth shut before he gets somebody killed.”

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