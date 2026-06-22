Two Killed, Suspect Dead Following Montreal Shooting

A police officer and a civilian were killed Monday morning during a shooting in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood.

The Montreal Gazette noted that one suspect was also killed and a second suspect is still at large.

Update: Global News reported that the most recent alert regarding the Montreal shooting and sheltering in place was lifted at 3 p.m. local time.

Montreal chief of police Fady Dagher indicated the shooting began at 11:35 p.m. local time and indicated that the male suspect “was shot and killed right away,” according to the New York Times.

There does not appear to be continued focus on pursuing a second suspect.

Original article continues below:

At 12:30 p.m., people living in Côte-des-Neiges were warned that an “armed and dangerous suspect” was on the loose. Just over two hours later they were issued an “armed threat alert.”

CBC reported on the magnitude of the search for the suspect. “For those of you who are not as familiar with Montreal, Côte-des-Neiges is a very busy part of town. It’s part of the most populous borough in the city: Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce,” the outlet noted. “Lots of residents and lots of businesses. So an operation like this one would be very startling to people in that area.”

FOX News pointed out that a second police officer was injured during the shooting and is in critical condition.

Earlier Monday morning Breitbart News observed a report in the Toronto Sun highlighting Canada’s “serious crime problem.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.