Schiff: Trump Losing Credibility as Commander-in-Chief

Monday on CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) claimed President Donald Trump is losing “credibility as a commander-in-chief.”

Schiff said, “I’d love to see this war come to an end, and if what the president is saying is true, that’s encouraging. But of course, we’ve heard the president say things that have proved to be completely untrue in the past. We really don’t know what to believe. Whether these talks are serious, whether they’re close to any agreement or whether this is Donald Trump just trying to bring down the price at the pump. Something he is very sensitive to because he’s getting a lot of backlash around the country. The fact, though, that he has allowed Iran to sell $14 billion worth of oil and allowed Russian oil to be sold and lifted sanctions on Russian oil, I agree, just shows how incredibly mishandled and poorly planned this whole war has been. The idea that we’re going to enrich countries, in Russia’s case, that are giving targeting information to Iran, in Iran’s case, trying to kill us. We’re going to give them oil. Money is really unthinkable.”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “Do you think the talks are genuine, or do you think the president is buying himself time by moving this deadline to Friday?”

Schiff said, “The deadline never seems serious to me. And if it didn’t seem serious to me, I doubt it seemed serious to Iran. So I don’t know what to make of this five-day delay. The president does this quite frequently. He will say, ‘I’m going to do this in two weeks,’ and then two weeks come, and he pushes it down the road. It just causes you to lose credibility as a commander-in-chief. So I don’t know how serious the threat was to begin with. We don’t know how serious the negotiations are now.”

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