Van Hollen: Trump Is ‘Lying’ About Iranians Are Talking with Us

Monday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said President Donald Trump was “lying” about negotiating with the Iranians.

Host Kasie Hunt said, “Senator, let me just put that to you. Who do you think is telling the truth?”

Van Hollen said, “Unfortunately, we’ve learned that Donald Trump has been lying to the American people from the start, and he keeps lying to the American people, which is never a good thing.”

Hunt said, “You believe the Iranian officials over the president of the United States?”

Van Hollen said, “I believe that based on all the information that‘s available and Donald Trump‘s track record of lying, including the big lie, which he told the American people during the campaign, that he was going to keep us out of war in the Middle East. He broke that promise. He lied about Iran being an imminent threat to the United States. And Israel launched this strike. He lied about Iran being on the precipice of getting a nuclear weapon. We know that because Tulsi Gabbard just testified just the opposite recently. And yes, we know he‘s lying when he says that the Iranians are talking with us and they‘re about to give Donald Trump everything he wants. Yes, that‘s a lie.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN