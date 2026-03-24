Sanders: Dems Trying ‘To Make the Point that ICE Is Out of Control’ with DHS Shutdown

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said that Democrats are trying “to make the point that ICE is out of control” with the DHS shutdown.

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “Another thing that your colleagues that you caucus with, Democrats, are working on with Republicans is ending the DHS shutdown. Do you believe that Democrats have achieved anything as a part of the DHS shutdown?”

Sanders answered, “Well, I think they try to make the point that ICE is out of control, and ICE is out of control, and it needs fundamental reforms.”

Collins followed up, “And did they make that point, in your view?”

Sanders answered, “Well, you’ll have to judge that. I think they’re trying very hard.”

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